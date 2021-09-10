God Gave Me A Message To Free People From Poverty In Nigeria — Actor Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has said that God instructed him to free Nigerians from poverty.

According to the actor, it was God’s specific instruction that moved him to start up a foundation to help the needy and less privileged in Nigeria.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share the story.

He wrote:

“Few years ago, I was laying in my bed in California when I got an instruction, very clear and sound instruction from God to go to Nigeria and free people from poverty, at first I acted like I didn’t hear because in my head God can’t tell me to leave the beautiful life he has given me and the little savings I have to enter the slums in Nigeria and help strangers I don’t even know, one might ask how does God even talk to people? well one of the ways you know is God/Holy Spirit talking is he tells you what you know you can never tell yourself and what your flesh will not be comfortable with.”