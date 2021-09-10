God Gave Me A Message To Free People From Poverty In Nigeria — Actor Williams Uchemba

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has said that God instructed him to free Nigerians from poverty.

According to the actor, it was God’s specific instruction that moved him to start up a foundation to help the needy and less privileged in Nigeria.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share the story.

He wrote:

Few years ago, I was laying in my bed in California when I got an instruction, very clear and sound instruction from God to go to Nigeria and free people from poverty, at first I acted like I didn’t hear because in my head God can’t tell me to leave the beautiful life he has given me and the little savings I have to enter the slums in Nigeria and help strangers I don’t even know, one might ask how does God even talk to people? well one of the ways you know is God/Holy Spirit talking is he tells you what you know you can never tell yourself and what your flesh will not be comfortable with.”

 

 

