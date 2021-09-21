How To Find A Good Partner, By Alex Unusual

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Alex Asogwa, alias Alex Unusual has shared a certain way of finding a good partner.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share the piece of advice.

In her words:

“If you like, sit at home and be singing “somebody’s son go find me one day”. Don’t improve and add value to the “you” that wants to be found.

Read Also: Maria Spotted With Alex Unusual Days After Saying She Doesn’t Know Her

Even Tiwa Savage that recorded the song doesn’t sit at home doing nothing. This applies to the guys too 😒. Don’t go looking for somebody’s daughter without adding value and working on yourself 😒. I come in peace.”