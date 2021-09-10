I Don’t Have To Leave My House To Make Money – Tolani Baj

BBNaija Lockdown alumna, Tolani Shobajo, alias Tolani Baj has bragged about how she does not need to leave her house to make enough money for herself.

The reality TV star stated this in a video which has gone viral.

According to the media personality, she does not need to leave her house to make money because God has blessed her.

The reality TV star further revealed that the reason she had to make a video to address was because a troll berated her in her DM for always making videos in her house.

Tolani Baj said that the troll told her to go and get a job and make money outside instead of always staying indoors to make videos.