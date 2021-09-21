Insecurity: Why Table Is Turning Against Bandits In Katsina, Others -Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the “table is turning” against bandits in Katsina and other North-West states after security measures imposed by governors.

He also stated that the security measures were supported by the military, which stepped up its kinetic approach.

He stated this during a media visit to Katsina State on Tuesday.

“We are here to get first-hand information on the great efforts of the Katsina State government and other affected states in the North-west to combat the menace of banditry and sundry crimes.

“There is no doubt that the table is turning against the bandits since Katsina and other affected states came up with a number of novel measures that got the bandits boxed in, and the military stepped up its kinetic approach.

“Unfortunately, these positive efforts have not received the kind of media attention given

to the banditry.

“We believe these efforts should be trumpeted, not just for the sake of trumpeting it, but as a way of encouraging the states involved, the security agencies that have been risking it all to ensure that we are all safe and the federal government that has done so much, especially in the procurement of platforms, to put the military and other security agencies in a better stead to tackle not just banditry and kidnapping but also terrorism.”