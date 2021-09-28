It’s Sad That Women Are Not Valued Until They Are Married – BBNaija’s Uriel

BBNaija See Gobbe season two ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa, has taken to her Instagram Stories to rant over the pressure she has been facing to get married.

According to the reality TV star cum entrepreneur, nobody in the society values a woman until she is married regardless of her achievements.

Read Also: I Get More Negative Comments From Women: BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa

In her words:

“It’s sad no matter what women achieve in life it’s nothing unless you are married. I post a food video which is helping thousands of people and you still comment go and marry. What if I don’t want to marry? Does that make me a witch?”