Marwa To New NDLEA Officers: Illicit Drug Merchants Will Offer You Money — Reject It

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has advised newly-trained narcotic assistants to reject bribes offered by merchants of illicit drugs.

Marwa, represented by Shadrach Haruna, the agency’s secretary, spoke on Saturday in Plateau at the official passing-out parade and closing ceremony of the course 3 training for narcotic assistants.

According to a statement by Femi Babafemi, NDLEA media director, Marwa told the officers to always remember that they are on national assignment in the fight against drug trafficking.

“You are going to be assaulted and tempted psychologically and physically, subtly and brashly by merchants of this nefarious trade. You will be offered money and other forms of gratification,” he said.

“I call on you all to cultivate the will, guts and coping skills required to reject these temptations and allow for effective discharge of your duties.”

The NDLEA boss said the war against drug abuse and trafficking has gained significant strength, with the addition of hundreds of newly-trained narcotic assistants to the agency’s workforce.

“Today’s ceremony signposts yet another of the agency’s efforts towards the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign and the total eradication of illicit drugs and their effects in Nigeria,” he said.

“In particular, this training and passing out ceremony aligns with my vision of a well-motivated, visible and proactive workforce that is service-ready to meet the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the agency and that of the nation in general.”