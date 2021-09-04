OAP Nedu’s Ex-Wife Fires Back, Accuses Him Of Bigamy

OAP Nedu Wazobia’s ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, has not left things lying low after the former released a statement on his Instagram page to debunk her domestic violence allegations.

Nedu Wazobia released the paternity test results revealing that he is not the biological father of their first son after Uzoamaka called him out on her Insta-Stories, alleging that he is a deadbeat father who physically abused her during their marriage.

Firing back at the OAP, Uzoamaka wrote on her Instagram page:

“nedu_wazobiafm Please where are the divorce papers? We both are in accordance with being divorced. I need to sign too. Even when you committed Bigamy, I was not moved. Try not to open Ajiwe police station issue again, as you know you faulted.

As regards the scar on your hand; that was the day I was with our infant daughter. Other @wazobiafmlagos staff witnessed the drama unfold. Nedu we fought and I finally won one battle. Deal with it !

As regards my son, you have already spread that certificate to the whole world. It is no longer, and has never been a secret.

It’s okay to say you do not have a problem with me… that’s for the gram. But why are your kids suffering? Now that I have gotten your attention, all I have been demanding, is for you to man up to some responsibilities over our lovely kids and their welfare.

Read Also: OAP Nedu Clears The Air; Accuses Ex-Wife Of Paternity Fraud

For 4 years I have been paying for the house rent and a lot of bills. You might not understand as you have never spent more than 12 hours with them.

We can also share the rent bills on a 50-50 ratio. I have been the only one paying for about 4 years,and trust me it has not been easy on me.

I have called, texted and tried to reach out to you via other direct and indirect methods, but to no avail. Please honour this request. Thank you Sir.”