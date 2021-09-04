Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri Follows Bobrisky On Instagram Hours After Breakup

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s Ex, Prince Kpokpogri has followed Bobrisky on Instagram shortly after news went round that he and the actress are no longer in a relationship.

According to reports, Tonto Dikeh broke up with the activist-cum-politician after Instagram blogger, Gist lover released the voice recording which had him saying unprintable things about the actress and admitting to sleeping with other women right under her nose.

The mother of one confirmed it to be his voice and unfollowed him on Instagram. Kpokpogri also returned the gesture.

However, things have further taken an interesting turn as Kpokpogri recently liked the picture of Bobrisky’s cake on Instagram.

He did not stop there as he clicked on the follow button of the crossdresser’s page. Bobrisky has also returned the gesture.