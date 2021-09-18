Odegaard Free-Kick Helps Gunners To Victory Over Burnley

Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick gave Arsenal their first away win of the season at Burnley.

The Norwegian curled home after Ashley Westwood had clipped Bukayo Saka on the edge of the area.

This was his first goal since joining Arsenal permanently from Real Madrid in August.

This victory ensured that Mikel Arteta’s team recorded back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season.

Burnley were denied a chance to equalise from the penalty spot when referee Anthony Taylor overturned his initial decision after reviewing Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge on substitute Matej Vydra on the pitchside screen.