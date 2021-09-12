Sit-At-Home Against Igbo Interest, Says Nnamani

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has called for immediate halt of the sit-at-home exercise in the South East.

He stated that having taken stock of the implications and socio economic consequences of the exercise, he discovered it was not in the best interest of the region.

The former Governor, who represents Enugu East, in a statement in Abuja, bemoaned the continuous sit-at-home that has brought the economy and social life in the South East to its knees.

He also condemned the attack on citizens going about their legitimate businesses on account of the sit-at-home enforcement.

Nnamani said: “Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.

“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

“It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward. We cannot abandon ourselves.

“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home. Let wise counsel prevail”.