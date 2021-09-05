Tboss Slams Annie Idibia For Bringing Family Issues To Social Media

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Tboss, has weighed in on the trending Idibia family saga, slamming Annie for bringing her family issues on social media.

The reality TV star shared her take on her Instagram Story.

She wrote:

“This generation is pretty confusing. Something happens in the privacy of your home. Nobody knows about it and then you by yourself. With your own hand, bring it to social media where the public can & would have unsolicited opinions and dissect & destroy your names & reputation and all that you stand for simply because… Because what exactly??? I don’t get it. I just don’t get it.”