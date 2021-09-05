“You’re A Rare Gem,” Tonto Dikeh Tells Ex-boyfriend’s Friend, Mayor Blessing

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has appreciated her ex-boyfriend’s friend, Mayor Blessing, for standing up for her after Kpokpogri launched a smear campaign against her following their breakup.

Mayor Blessing took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to describe Tonto as a caring, domesticated woman who does not deserve Kpokpogri’s smear campaign.

The politician went on to reveal that he was the one who made Tonto enter into a relationship with Kpokpogri because he wanted her to give love a chance again.

Reacting to the politician’s post, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to pen a gratitude post. She further described Mayor Blessing as a rare gem.