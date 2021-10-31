Abaribe: APC’s Systemic Injustice Fuelling Secessionist Agitations In Nigeria

Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed that “systemic injustice” by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fuelling secessionist agitations in the country.

Abaribe described the ruling party as “helpless” and incapable of providing solutions to the challenges.

Speaking on Saturday at the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, the lawmaker stated that the PDP is determined to rescue Nigeria from bad governance.

“People are anxiously waiting for the outcome of our national convention because they are yearning for freedom, and they want to go away from the anti-people policies of the APC,” he said.

“They want to go away from the incompetence of the APC. They want to go away from the cold-blooded arrogance, treasury looting, and anti-people policies of the All Progress Congress (APC) so that we can have our country back.

“In the past years, what we have seen is the gory tales of difficulties all over this country. And today, our people are saying no more to all the problems that we are having from the APC.

“We have seen in the last six years suppression of our citizens, widespread judicial killings, state-backed brutality and clampdown on dissenting voices within this country.

“Today, what we are seeing from the APC-led government is systemic injustice that has led us to secession agitations everywhere that threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“The APC administration is helpless and cannot do anything for innocent and defenceless Nigerians.

“This clueless government of APC is doing nothing but continue to excuse bandits take over highways, as terrorists plunder our communities and innocent school children are used as bait and kidnapped for ransom”.