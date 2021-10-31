“You Should Be Ashamed Of Dating A Married Man,” BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Slams Follower

BBNaija 2018 Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Ifu Ennada, has slammed one of her followers on Instagram who complained in her comments section about not getting high caliber of married men to date in the East.

“God dey always bless una with better married man wey get good heart…pack the whole nice married man keep for una for Lagos..carry hoodlums married man keep for East,” the follower wrote.

“@zany_bea Dating other women’s husbands is something you should thoroughly be ashamed of not complaining about publicly. Get off my comments section and go reflect on your life choices while you give your life to Christ,” the reality TV star cum actress wrote in reply.

Read Also: “Thunder Is Waiting For You,” Ifu Ennada Tackles Troll

See the exchange below: