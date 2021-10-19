Actress Susan Peters Consoles Tiwa Savage Over Leaked Sex Tape

Nollywood actress, Susan Peters, has reacted to the leaked sex tape of popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

Peters took to her Instagram page to state that karma is real and that the blackmailer will reap what they have sown.

The actress also slammed the person who recorded the video for recording only the singer’s face and protecting her partner.

“When you hurt someone intentionally, take it as a loan. It will come back to you with interest. Karma is a bitch. Whatever you sow, you will reap. You will sleep and wake up expecting the worse, our empathy has gone off the roof. All is well. Why would someone do a video of a woman alone and not include his own face?” she wrote.

Read Also: “Tega Is Not The Cause Of Nigeria’s Problems,” Actress Susan Peters Blasts Trolls