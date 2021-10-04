Adeboye On Debt Servicing: We Have Problems But Nigeria Will Survive

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has expressed that there are problems as Nigeria is using 98 percent of its income to service debt.

He stated this while delivering a sermon titled, ‘Divine Involvement,’ on Sunday.

Adeboye pointed out that when God turns his hands on a nation, things will change overnight.

The RCCG pastor, however, stated that despite the problems, Nigeria will survive.

“When I was asked to preach in Abuja last Sunday. When I asked those who understand the language by how much we need to service our debt, they said that is the interest you have to pay, something you pay to show you are still alive,” Adeboye said.

“…and that what we need to pay to keep the debt breathing is about 98 percent of our income. We have problems, and that we are still borrowing more.

“When you read the bible, you will find out that when God has his hands on the economy of a nation, he can turn things around economically.

“Whether you believe it or not, Nigeria will survive. When God is involved with a nation, he can solve a national crisis overnight.

“Have we problems in our nation — we have to be deaf or blind to believe that we have none. We have problems and quite of few.”