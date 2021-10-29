APC Won’t Give Presidential Ticket To Candidates Of Same Religion: Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured Nigerians that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will respect religious diversity by not fielding a presidential ticket with two people of the same religion in the 2023 presidential election.

He reportedly stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he hosted members of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), led by its President, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle.

Senator Omo-Agege urged all political parties to balance their presidential tickets among major faiths in Nigeria.

He stated in response to a call by the CAN president opposing all-Muslim and all-Christian presidential candidates and running mates in the next general election.

Senator Omo-Agege stressed that the APC has always been mindful of that in its choice of candidates for elective and appointive positions.

He buttressed his argument with the 2015 APC primaries where the party averted a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket.

He also urged the Church to pray for leaders holding political offices at all times.