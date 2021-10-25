Cubana Chief Priest Calls Out Maria For Threatening Her Married Lover’s Wife

Popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has called out BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Maria for allegedly threatening her married lover’s wife.

Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page to make the call-out, slamming the reality TV star for allegedly threatening his sister who is her married lover, Kelvin’s wife while on vacation with Kelvin in Dubai.

“@mariachikebenjamin how on earth will you threaten a married woman who has a male and female offspring to leave her husband for you or die. You dey show person husband watch and car to pepper her,” Cubana Chief Priest wrote.

Cubana Chief Priest also took a swipe at his friend, Kelvin for giving Maria, his alleged side chick the liberty to call his wife and threaten her.