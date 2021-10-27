“Death Teaches Us How Fragile Life Is” – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian on-air personality and vlogger, Toke Makinwa, has said that death teaches people the lesson of how fragile life is.

According to the media personality via her Instagram Stories, her biggest fear is wasting her life on things that she does not derive happiness from.

“Death teaches us how fragile life is. My biggest fear is wasting my life doing things that bring zero happiness. Cherish the ones you love. Be there for the people and things that truly matter. Dey for the people wey dey for you. Spend time developing you, be present,” Toke Makinwa wrote.

