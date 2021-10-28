I Have A Different Method To Address Anambra’s Security Situation, Says Ubah

Lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial district, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has expressed that he will deploy a different method to address the security situation if elected as the governor of the state.

He stated this on Wednesday when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, barely two weeks to the November 6 governorship election.

“The security situation in my state has a different method (that) I am going to apply,” the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate said.

“I am going to apply information technology, gathering. My constituency asked me to go and see how I can proffer political solution to issues that surround Nnamdi Kanu.”