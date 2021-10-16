“I Wish The Trolls Can Leave You And Come Face Me,” Boma Tells Tega

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Boma Akpore, has told his colleague, Tega Dominic that he wishes that the trolls can leave her and face him instead.

The US-based actor cum reality TV star said this at an event where ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates Emmanuel and Liquorose were present.

According to Boma, he is not scared of the trolls because he has been in the entertainment industry for 18 years.

“People just have to understand how to deal with fans. I’m not freaked by fans. I’ve been around in the entertainment industry for the past 18 years,” he said.

“I wish they can leave you and come and face me,” he said after Tega mentioned that people have been asking her why she did her own on TV.