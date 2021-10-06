Insecurity: State Of Emergency Can’t Be Ruled Out In Anambra, Says Malami

The Federal Government has threatened to declare a state of emergency in Anambra to ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made this known on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister pointed out that the government was determined to ensure a hitch-free election in Anambra, despite the wave of attacks and killings in the state.

“When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally-guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security for lives and properties.

“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is ruled out.

“So, what I’m saying, in essence, is that no possibility is ruled out by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold.

“And you cannot rule out the possibility of declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.”