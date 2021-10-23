IPOB To Lock Down South-East If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released By November 4

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that it will lock down the south-east if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, is not released from detention by November 4.

Recall that on Tuesday, a federal high court in Abuja rejected Kanu’s request to be moved to Kuje Correctional Service Centre. His trial was adjourned till November 10.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, stated that the fresh lockdown, which will be enforced between November 5 and 10, is in honour of Kanu.

“Following the adjournment of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s court case to 10th of November 2021, by the federal high court Abuja, we the great movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that IPOB will lock down Biafra land from 5th of November to 10th of November except Sunday, November 7th, a day our people worship the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama, if the Nigeria government fails to release our leader unconditionally before 4th of November 2021,” the statement read.

“Our leader, onyendu Mazi Nnamdi must be released unconditionally on or before November 4, 2021 because he has not committed any offence known to any law.

“Failure to release our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU on or before November 4, 2021, our one-week sit-at-home begins on November 5, 2021, till November 10,” the statement read in part.