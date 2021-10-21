“Nobody Holy Pass,” BBNaija’s Ka3na Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Sex Tape

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones has reacted to the leaked viral sex tape video clip of popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

The self-proclaimed Boss Lady tweeted via her official Twitter account that nobody is as holy as they claim because the only difference is that there is no camera to capture the private acts of those who are looked up to as idols and role models.

In her words:

“Sheybi una don see am now say no body dey perfect? Be it “African Bad Girl” or “BBN Housemates” woman na woman. The difference be say camera never carry your own. Nobody Holy Pass!”

Read Also: “People Are Feeding On Her Mistake,” Singer Rudeboy Weighs In On Tiwa Savage’s Alleged Sex Tape