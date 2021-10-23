Sex Tape: “You’ve Inspired Many People,” Actor Yul Edochie Tells Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has penned a note to Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, over her leaked sex tape.

Yul Edochie took to his Twitter account to pen a note showing support for the way the singer handled the situation.

“I commend you @tiwasavage for the way you handled the issue. You may not know this but you’ve inspired so many other people who may be going through blackmail silently. You said capital NO to blackmail and it takes a lot of strength to do so. It is well. You’re a human being, like the rest of us. Nobody holy pass,” Yul Edochie wrote.

