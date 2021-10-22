“We Are Fighting For Your Benefits Too,” Tacha Tells Nigerian Police

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has sent a message to officers of the Nigerian Police.

The BBNaija Pepper Dem 2019 season four former contestant said in a video posted on social media that Nigerian police officers should not be against the youths because the youths are practically fighting for a better Nigeria for everyone including the police officers.

Tacha reminded everyone that one of the demands of the #EndSARS protesters in 2020 was increment in the salaries of police officers.

Tacha further urged the Nigerian Police to be on the side of the youths fighting for good governance.