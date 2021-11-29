Blessing CEO Celebrates As She Hits 600K Followers On Instagram

Blessing CEO has taken to social media to announce that she has finally achieved a remarkable milestone on social media.

The star has hit 600k followers on Instagram and she is over the moon.

Because of the achievement, Blessing thanked her amazing fans for their love, support and likes for her brand which has built up over the years.

READ ALSO: How I perform ritual every first day of the month by sleeping with a man – Blessing CEO opens up

She also shared a video of herself expressing her excitement and also thanking her fans.

Blessing said: “700k lovers. Thank u 🙏🙏🙏🙏. Finally the followers started moving 🤣🤣, Instagram been hold the intestines of this my handle .I come unblock everybody 🤣🤣🤣. Thanks lovers for loving my crazzyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

See post below: