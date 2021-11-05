“You Can’t Own Anybody, Stop iIt”- Blessing CEO

Blessing Okoro popularly referred to as Blessing CEO has taken to her social media to make it clear to people who feel they are entitled to others.

In the post she shared, the star made it known that most people chose to stay with whoever because they want to.

In her words, the entertainer cautioned those who make statements like that referring to it as “one of the most foolish statements”.

Blessing concluded by saying that no one has the right to hold down the feeling of others because of their obsession or whatsoever as everyone has their right to everything they want.

She captioned: “if I can’t have you Nobody else will…(one of the most foolish statement ever made) because you can’t own a human being they just choose to stay with you… Desperation is not love it’s toxic and a threat to any relationship or marriage.”

