Inside Dorathy Bachor’s Squid Game-themed 26th Birthday (Videos)

BBNiaja’s Dorathy Bachor on Thursday had a beautiful birthday celebration and it was a blast.

The star’s 26th birthday was a Squid Games Themed Party.

The First runner up for Big Brother Naija Lockdown had an exclusive party in Lagos, Nigeria where some attendees were dressed as the Squid Games participants and workers.

The friends of the celebrant had been seen wearing numbered outfits and was challenged to in-house video games simply as portrayed within the film sequence.

Dorathy may very well be seen elated, dancing, and rejoicing with the calibre of attendees of her get together which incorporates previous and up to date BBNaija housemates, comedians, and lots of others.

READ ALSO: EFCC Speaks On Breaking Into Dorathy’s Apartment

Although she is yet to post pictures or videos from the party, but some of the attendees were able to give us some updates and Dorathy was live on her Instagram all through the celebration.

See some of the moments below: