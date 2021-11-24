Comedian Officer Woos Buys Brand New SUV Lexus For Himself (Video)

Congratulations are in order as comedian Officer Woos splashes millions of naira as he finally buys his dream car, a brand new Lexus SUV.

He is a popular Nigerian comedian, actor, scriptwriter, content creator, stage performer and entertainer.

He is no doubt one of the fastest-rising comedians in the Nigerian entertainment industry, having garnered about 1million followers in a few years of entering the limelight.

Officer Woos who most time appear in skits with Broda Shaggi as police officer revealed this on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy Reacts To Comedian Cute Abiola’s Disappearance

In the video that was released, it shows when officer Woos was entering the new Lexus SUV car and also, photos were shared alongside the video.

Many of his fans are so proud of him and hope he gets more of it.

Watch video below: