Femi Kuti And His Son Bag Grammy Nomination

Vocalist Femi Kuti and his child, Made, have bagged a nomination in the 64th Grammy grants planned to hold on January 31, 2022.

While Femi Kuti bagged a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance class for his tune ”Pa Pa”, he and his child, Made, stowed a selection in the Best Global Music Album for their melody ”Legacy”.

”@madekuti and I want to say a BIG THANK YOU to everyone that voted/ nominated #Legacy+.

Congratulations to all the others nominees” Femi wrote while reacting to the development on his IG page.