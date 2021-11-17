Nigerian Navy Reacts To Comedian Cute Abiola’s Disappearance

Nigerian Navy has released an official statement to address the ongoing news that Comedian Cute Abiola is missing.

Many of the celebrities and fans in Nigeria has called out the government after Mr Macaroni shared the news on his official Twitter account.

The message states that he has been detained on an order from the Nigerian Navy Headquarters and the last time Cute Abiola’s wife and associates heard from him was on November 15, 2021.

READ ALSO: Comedian Cute Abiola Still Missing

Well, the Nigerian Navy has responded saying that their attention has been drawn to the ongoing rumour as they are now stating that the comedian is currently under custody in the unit for breaching the Armed Forces Social Media Policy and refusal to obey particular orders.

Read press release in full below: