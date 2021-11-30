How God Stopped Me From Using Jewelry: Folorunsho Alakija

Folorunsho Alakija Explains How God Made Her Stopped Using Jewelry

Nigerian business money manager, Folorunso Alakija, has described how God prevented her from using jewelry

Talking on Sunday, November 28, during a community gathering in Lagos, the Founder of Rose of Sharon Group, said it required ten days for God to prevent her from using jewelry.

READ ALSO: Folorunsho Alakija, Davido, Others Attend Laycon’s Birthday Party

She said, “I used to love jewellery. I had all kinds and the jewellery had to match every cloth I wore. In those days I used to tell God not to take jewellery from me. If anybody had come to me and told me not to wear jewellery, I would not have listened to the person. I would have wondered where that person is coming from. But by the time God started dealing with me on it, I had no option but to do away with it.”

The minister, who is perhaps the most extravagant lady in Africa, said the defining moment started when she began draining from her ear projection while she was dozing. That evening I just abruptly observed I was draining from my ear flap. I didn’t lay down with earrings that evening so I considered what might have caused the bleeding. My ear flap became tacky. At the point when cleanser contacted it while I was having my shower, it was harming,” she said.

She said seven days before that experience, her more youthful sister had a fantasy that she saw that her ear flap had cut.

“That dream was almost becoming a reality. At a particular time when we were praying, a nephew of mine asked if I put lipstick on my earlobe because it had become red. The experience was not funny. But to cut a long story short, it took ten days for God to deal with me. Finally, I gave it up. Now I am free,” she added.