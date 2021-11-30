Khafi Speaks On How She Resented Her Husband, Gedoni, After Their First Child

Older Naija star, Khafi has drilled down into her sentiments during and after pregnancy.

Khafi, who wedded individual housemate, Gedoni, after they met on the Big Brother Naija unscripted TV drama, uncovered that she and her significant other were separated for a large portion of the pregnancy and furthermore during conveyance.

Gedoni had issues getting a visa to the UK, though, Khafi, who experienced childhood in London, didn’t have such an issue.

She said that she loathed doing pregnancy alone and eventually, she dreaded it was the start of the end for them.

She added that for the principal week or more after she conceived an offspring all alone, she felt angry towards her better half.

She said she would see him going out to drink with friends in Nigeria while her body had just gone through the ”worst torture” and she had to raise their child on her own in London.

She clarified that this caused her to feel angry at first.

She added that she would have rather not gone through pregnancy and brought up a kid alone in the wake of watching what her mom went through.

They made the disclosure through their YouTube channel as they talked about being inexperienced parents.