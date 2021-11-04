Insecurity: Some Abuja Schools Have Told Students To Stay At Home, Says Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has stated that some schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have told parents to keep their children at home.

“This morning, some schools in Abuja have asked parents to keep their children at home pending the security situation. The monster has reached the centre,” Sani tweeted on Thursday.

In an earlier post, he said, “University lecturers and academics are becoming the targets of kidnappers; As we have seen in the attacks on the Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna State Polytechnic and now University of Abuja.”

Another post from the former lawmaker read, “The location of the University of Abuja in the Federal Capital and its proximity to military formations has not protected its inhabitants from terrorists & kidnappers. As long as the neighbouring states of the FCT are not safe, Abuja can’t be safe.”