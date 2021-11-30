Iyorchia Ayu: APC Is The Biggest Cancer Affecting Nigeria

The incoming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has expressed that political parties need to educate Nigerians that eight more years of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration will lead to a breakup of the country.

He stated this Monday while receiving a delegation of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP) led by Ikenga Ugochinyere at his residence in Abuja.

Ayu emphasized the need for all stakeholders to work together and defeat the APC, which he described as the biggest cancer affecting the country.

He pointed out that only an “unserious” political party would allow an incumbent Governor as interim National Chairman.

He said: “Because this government came in on a prospect of massive propaganda running down the PDP that did a lot for this country, therefore, you have the duty to educate Nigerians that eight more years of this government will cause complete disaster for the country.

“It will lead to the breakup of this country and everything should be done to educate Nigerian to democratically remove this government because they are the biggest cancer affecting Nigeria today at every level.

“Even their governors, if you look at their governors, they are the worst in this country. How can a governor leave his state for years and stay in Abuja because he is the national chairman of the political party? Who is governing your state? That is how unserious they are.

“They have no intention directed to the people who elected them. And you as coalition of political parties of Nigeria, you have to draw the attention of Nigeria. I think if we work together as a multi-party system not just attacking each other, attacking personalities.

“I have no personal quarrel with President Muhammadu Buhari or all the people working with him in the Villa. In fact, some of them are my friends, like the Chief of Staff, Professor Gambari, I respect him. He is a friend of mine for years but he is in a wrong government. What should he be doing there? Why should a decent Nigerian like that be there?” he asked.