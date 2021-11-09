Lack Of Attention For Children Fueling Social Vices – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has stated that the lack of parents’ attention and relationship with their children is one of the factors fueling social vices in the country.

He spoke in Abuja Monday at the unveiling of a book, Evolution of Day Secondary School in Nigeria, written by Dr Yakubu Gambo.

Sultan, represented by the Emir of Wase, Dr Mohammed Sambo Haruna, said parents should give their children the attention they deserve.

“On behalf of our leaders, I am appealing to everyone (parents) to go back and do the needful. We need to go back and give our wards the attention they deserve.

“Some of the vices in our society today is because we have no relationship with our wards,” he said.