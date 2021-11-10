Mr Eazi, Girlfriend Take Love Story To The Next Level – Photos

Mr Eazi and his lover, Temi Otedola have taken their love story to the next level.

The lovebirds went on another vacation and this time around it was in a forest in Iceland.

Mr Eazi took to his social media to share some videos and photos from their adventurous activities in the country.

When it comes to celebrating anniversaries and birthdays, Mr Eazi and Temi can go the extra mile with exceptional trips.

The lover birds took a ride to the top of a glacier and then had a picnic in a cave.

See posts below: