NASS Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Approves Electronic Transmission Of Results

The National Assembly has received the conference committee report on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The report was approved after motion by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on Tuesday.

In the conference committee report, both chambers empowered INEC to determine the best mode to transmit election results, including electronic transfer.

They also adopted direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the Commission.

The House of Representatives has also received and approved the report of the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act Amendment.

With this development, the National Assembly has completed the process of amending the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.