No PVC, No Holy Communion, Anglican Bishop Tells Congregants In Delta

The Anglican Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Rt. Rev. Justus Mogekwu, has canvassed the acquisition of Permanent Voter Card by members of his Church.

He stated PVC should be a precondition for church members before they could participate in Holy Communion in the state.

He urged Deltans to ensure they register to vote at elections so as to enthrone good governance.

The Bishop expressed the view that every preacher in Delta State should henceforth, make it mandatory for their members to have the PVC before they could participate in Holy Communion.

The Bishop gave the exhortation in a sermon on Sunday on the occasion of the Christian Community Platform prayer conference, held at the Great Anointing Favour Bible Church International Incorporated, Effurun, Delta State.

He stated Christians must actively get involved in politics to enthrone good governance at all levels.

Bishop Mogekwu maintained that “if men who are righteous and fear God are in power, the people rejoice”.