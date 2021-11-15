Oyo Attributes IGR Growth To Hard Work

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde attributed the ranking of the state as seventh in the States’ Internally Generated Revenue Index by the National Bureau of Statistics for the first two quarters of 2021 was as a result of hard work.

Makinde stated that the leap in the IGR was the manifestation of his administration’s pragmatic approach to governance since May 2019.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

The statement noted that the NBS had recently published its 2021 half-year report on states’ IGR, indicating that Lagos State topped the chart with N267.23bn, followed by FCT (N69.07bn) and Rivers State (N57.32bn).

Oyo State, with N25.19bn, was in the seventh position, it added.

The statement said the administration’s commitment to turning Oyo State into an economic and investment hub, as well as the bold initiatives taken by Makinde to encourage the ease of doing business, transformed the agriculture and infrastructure sector and ensured adequate security.

Makinde stated that his administration would not relent in its determination to expand the economy of the state and improve its finances

Makinde said his government would continue to be bullish in its approach to expanding the state’s economy, adding that this was in line with his commitment in the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State, 2019-2023.