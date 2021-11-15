‘Where Is Evidence?’— Malami Denies Knowing Suspect In Odili Home Invasion

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has once again denied relationship with the suspect — Lawrence Ajodo — linked with the raid on the residence of Mary Odili, justice of the supreme court.

On October 30, security operatives — made up of soldiers and police officers — invaded the Abuja residence of the supreme court justice over an allegation that illegal activities were going on there.

A search warrant was reportedly granted to one Lawrence Ajodo, identified as a chief superintendent of police who had claimed to be attached to the AGF’s office.

He stated that he works with Malami in carrying out asset recovery.

Some hours after the parade, the attorney-general, in a statement released by Umar Gwandu, his spokesman, denied any alleged connection with the suspect.

Reacting to the development once more, Malami, in an interview on Channels Television, on Sunday, stated he has never met with the suspect before.

He added that there is no relationship — distant or close — between him and the suspect.

Malami challenged Ajodo to provide “formal evidence” of his engagement by the office of the attorney-general, adding that is the only source to prove his alleged relationship with the suspect.

“In terms of knowledge by way of either relationship — distant or close — I don’t have any relationship whatsoever with Lawrence Ajodo,” Malami said.

“I do not know him. I do not engage him. I do not instruct him formally or informally that is the true position as far as Lawrence Ajodo is concerned.”