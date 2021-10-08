Fayemi Laments Low Revenue Allocation To Ekiti, Says Fund Barely Enough For Salaries

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has lamented the low revenue allocated to the state.

He stated that the fund, which he put at N3billion, was barely enough to pay salaries with almost nothing left to spend on infrastructure.

Fayemi spoke at an engagement programme with Ekiti federal civil servants and political office holders in Abuja on Thursday night.

The governor stated that because of the low revenue allocation, he has been relying on his ingenuity, network and support from development partners to bring development to the state.

He said, “When you really look at it, we are 34 on the revenue ladder of this country.

“What comes to us is roughly N3 billion and by the time we settle the wage bill in the state, we have merely zero left for infrastructural development.

“We need to rely on the network that we have and the creativity and innovation of ourselves, engagement of development partners who have significantly supported us in the state.

“However, over the last three years, we have brought investments worth over $300 million in Ekiti state. That’s just a segment of our economy.”