Uriel Reacts To Those Against Her Accent

TV Personality, Uriel, reacts to those who are against her British accent.

The Big Brother Naija Season 2 Housemate has voiced out to let her fans know her accent is so real.

Stating the fact that she was born and raised in South London and lived in Nigeria for a while does not mean she will “automatically” lose her British accent.

“Are you interviewing me for an OAP job”? – Uriel