Victor Osimhen To Miss 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is set to miss out on the 2021 African Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon after undergoing surgery on his cheekbones on Tuesday.

Osimhen suffered multiple facial fractures following a thudding clash of heads during Napoli’s defeat at Inter Milan, the Serie A leaders.

An official statement released by Napoli via its website confirmed the successful operation of the Nigerian striker.

Also Read: I Retired From Super Eagles After Receiving Death Threats Over Argentina Miss – Ighalo

“Victor Osimhen was operated on this morning by Prof. Tartaro, assisted by dr. Mario Santagata and in the presence of dr. Canonical, for a reduction and restraint operation of multi-fragmentary and displaced fractures of the malar bone, of the zygomatic arch and pommel, of the floor and lateral wall of the orbit, and of the diastasis of the frontal-zygomatic suture;” the statement read.

“The prognosis is estimated to be around 90 days.”

With this development, Osimhen will be a doubt for Gernot Rohr’s squad selection as Nigeria aims to win the African football tournament for the fourth time.