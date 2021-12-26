Actress Adebimpe Adedimeji Thanks Toyin Abraham For Support During Wedding

Actress Bimpe Oyebade has taken to her social media to pen down an appreciation message to actress Toyin Abraham.

Bimpe recently got married to the love of her life, Lateef Adedimeji and it was a blast.

Many celebrities came together that day to celebrate with the beautiful couple.

Recently, celebrity designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani took to her social media to reveal that actress Toyin paid for the wedding dress of her colleague, Adebimpe Oyebade.

Well, Adebimpe has decided to publicly appreciate the actress.

In her words, she thanked her for everything she did as she revealed she was the first person to know about their wedding.

Adebimpe said: “This woman right here @toyin_abraham is everything and more.. A selfless, kind hearted ,woman of virtue , She’s my family , you know our love is not for the gram ? You were the first to know about our wedding and you’ve been there all the way ! Thanks for surprising me by arriving a day before my wedding, She came to my hotel with her whole family and lodged there just to be there for me on my big day.. Thanks for being there for me physically, emotionally, mentally, financially and I do not take any for granted…I love how you always show up for me. May God bless you for me,may God keep you and your family,may God always show up for you mama. Love you my big baby and miss you 😀😘 come back soon o🙄