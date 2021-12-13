“Don’t You Get Tired Of Lying” : James Brown Comes For Bobrisky For Saying He Spends N75million On Hair

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye popularly called Bobrisky, has been dragged by his mentee James brown over a recent statement on how much he spends on his hair.

Kemi Filani News earlier reported that Bobrisky, in a video shared on his Instagram page, stated that he spends 74 million Naira on his hair and makeup.

Bobrisky further analyzed how much he spends on looking good. From the fees, he pays his makeup artists, the wigs he buys, to the prices he pays his hairstylists and summed everything up to be N74million Naira.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky in tears as he reveals what his boyfriend gave him

However, James Brown, in a video shared on his Snapchat, dragged Bobrisky, urging him to stop lying and deceiving his fans.

James Brown further questioned Bobrisky on when he would stop lying, adding he also engages the service of makeup artist and the fee is never up to N75 million.