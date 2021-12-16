Electoral Act: Saraki Calls For More Transparent Electoral System

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the Electoral Amendment Act Bill into law.

He stated that the amended law would ensure freer, fairer, and more transparent elections.

Saraki, who was the eighth president when the Senate passed amendments to the Electoral Act four times between 2015 and 2019, said Buhari had promised to leave behind stronger democratic institutions

He noted that by signing the Electoral Act, the President would “leave behind a stronger democracy than his predecessors”.

He said: “Nigeria, as a leader on the African continent, must always ensure that the voice of Nigerians — especially young people — will be heard in government. This can only happen when our electoral laws are seen to have integrity.

“We all want to build a nation with strong democratic values, that instills confidence in investors. This all begins with having a sound Electoral Act.

“The amended Electoral Act on the President’s desk has about 25 amendments. Of these, it is only four subsections on direct primaries that are contentious.

“Anyway, not all laws are perfect. Nigeria’s democracy stands to gain so much more from the other amendments, than what it will lose from the four contentious subsections.

“As Mr. President has said at several fora, he hopes to leave behind a stronger democracy than his predecessors. This is why, like millions of Nigerians and our friends in the international community, I believe that this law will give our nation a framework that ensures that we have a fairer and more transparent electoral system.”