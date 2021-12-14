Fans Drag Angel And Her Mom Over Comment On Twitter

Fans Drag Angel And Her Mom For Their Post On Twitter

Angel Smith’s mother, Titilala Brownsugar, was mocked for defending her daughter’s statement about bitter aunts.

Angel had taken to Twitter to praise women with “soft touches,” while excluding “bitter aunties over 30.”

However, the post sparked backlash, with some accusing the BBNaija star of being impolite for targeting people in their 30s.

Angel’s mother swooped in to defend her daughter, stating that the context had been misunderstood.

“When you pwople will just rread and not understand. when she saud u really love women; everything about them is soft and beautiful ahe is talking about women with beautiful heart and soul and she went on to say this tweet is not meant for aunties with bitter heart. i hope you understand now,” she wrote.

Following up, a troll chastised the mother for having an IQ that was comparable to her 21-year-old daughter’s.