Laila Charani Leaks Ned Nwoko’s Alleged Conversation About Her

Ned Nwoko’s Alleged Conversation About Laila Charani Is Leaked By Laila Charani

Laila Charani, Ned’s Moroccan ex-wife, has reportedly revealed more details about her tumultuous marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko.

The extraneous wife recently shared a WhatsApp conversation with Ned Nwoko, in which he allegedly ordered her to delete her Instagram account and retract her statement about their divorce.

“I have given her enough time to post this and close her Instagram account unless she doesn’t want peace”, Ned allegedly said.

According to reports, the billionaire businessman wants his ex-wife to apologize and claim she was under duress when she posted on social media about their divorce.

See below to read the entire conversation in its entirety.